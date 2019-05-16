Dundee folk fear flagpole planned for garden could be noisy and have bad visual impact

A Broughty Ferry man has applied for planning permission to erect a flagpole in his garden.

Fraser Moncur, of Navarre Street, has applied to Dundee City Council to put the six metre-high flagpole in his front garden.

The application states that he intends to fly a national flag from the pole, which would be made from fibreglass, with a white finish.

Eight objections to the plan have been received, including one from Broughty Ferry Community Council.

The community council raised concerns relating to issues including noise disturbance, visual impact on the street and loss of light.

They also argue that a nearby street lamp would be affected and that there would be a detrimental impact on the safety of pedestrians and road users.

Planning permission is recommended for approval. A decision will be made on Monday.