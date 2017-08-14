A remembrance garden has been opened in Dundee as a “healing place” for the relatives of those who have been lost to substance abuse.

The Garden of Hope, at the Signpost Centre in Whitfield, has been created by volunteers from Addaction Dundee, supported by NHS Tayside’s Community Innovation Fund.

Dave Barrie, service manager at Addaction Dundee, said the garden was the culmination of about six months of work by volunteers.

He said: “The group wanted a place to remember loved ones who have been lost through overdoses. It has been a real team effort.”

Picture shows Dundee MSP Shona Robison (left), who opened the garden, with Dave Barrie and some staff and volunteers.