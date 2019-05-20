Dundee folk could be put off recycling because of hefty charge for uplifts

Council bosses have admitted residents could decide against recycling garden waste because of a hefty charge for uplifts.

Elaine Zwirlein, executive director of neighbourhood services, said the £35 annual charge to have brown bins collected may result in some residents opting to dispose of their waste in grey bins, normally used for general rubbish.

The controversial decision to introduce the charges was taken earlier this year.

In a letter to West End Community Council (WECC), Ms Zwirlein said Dundee City Council is following practices already adopted in 50% of councils in England and Wales.

Bailie Willie Sawers said he hopes the scheme will bring in hundreds of thousands of pounds a year.

Before the letter was sent to WECC, a number of residents in the ward had voiced their concerns about the charge. They pointed out that a number of properties in the area were flats and questioned how the bins would be policed. Concerns were raised that some residents may pay the charge while “opportunists” would simply use others people’s bins.

West End councillor Fraser MacPherson said: “I totally oppose the brown bin charge that is being brought in. Had it won the vote, the alternative budget the Liberal Democrats put forward at the budget meeting in February would have seen the proposal to charge people for brown bins scrapped.

“Unfortunately, the council administration seems determined to press ahead with charging people an additional amount on top of their council tax for continuing to use their brown bin after next March. Surely we should be encouraging all types of recycling – not putting financial barriers in the way of recycling?”

Councillor Richard McCready added: “Dundee City Council is already struggling to meet its recycling targets set by the Scottish Government and this will just make it harder.”