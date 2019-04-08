Dundee folk asked to make donations for SSPCA open day

The Scottish SPCA is calling on people in Dundee to help animals in need.

The centre in Petterden is appealing for prizes, empty hampers and gift baskets for its annual open day.

The event will take place on May 12 and will include a tombola and a raffle.

The centre looks after all creatures great and small and rehomes them across Angus, Fife and Tayside.

Elliot Hay, Dundee Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre manager, said: “Last year our centre took in 858 abused, abandoned and injured animals and 2019 is proving to be just as challenging.

“Our open days are a great way to show the public what goes on in the centres and offers them the chance to meet the animals in our care who are searching for their forever homes.

“It’s also a great opportunity to spend time with friends and family, or to come along and meet new people.

“We’re looking for generous animal lovers to donate wine and other drink bottles, chocolates, toys, toiletries, gift cards and empty hampers for our tombola and raffle.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Petterden centre between 10am-4pm six days a week – the centre is closed on Tuesdays.

For more information, members of the public can contact the centre on 03000 999999 or visit scottishspca.org.