Dundee folk asked: can you give ‘inquisitive’ cockatiel Snape a forever home?

An “inquisitive” cockatiel is in Dundee and in need of a new home.

The Scottish SPCA is currently caring for Snape, a “handsome old cockatiel”.

A spokeswoman said: “He is an inquisitive wee guy who can usually be found sitting on his perch singing his heart out.

“Snape doesn’t seem too fond of sharing a cage with other birds and has always lived his life indoors so he would prefer a new home with an owner who can keep him in the type of surroundings he’s been used to and give him the attention that he deserves.

“He isn’t a hand tame bird and becomes very startled when you pick him up.

“He has been seen by the vet who thinks this could either be as a result of intense fear or it could be a neurological issue.

“Either way they are happy that as long as he is happy and healthy he can go to a new home so here he is.”

If you can give Snape a home then please phone the Scottish SPCA centre in Dundee on 03000 999 999.