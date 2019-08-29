Dundee Flower and Food Festival: Your chance to win tickets

Dundee Flower and Food Festival, one of the city’s longest-established and most loved annual events, is back.

Running at Camperdown Park from September 6 to 8, the festival is regarded as the best competitive horticultural show in Scotland and will again play host to displays of some of the finest flowers, fruit and vegetables in the country.

Also featuring will be celebrity gardeners Carole Baxter and George Anderson and chefs including Gary Maclean, Jilly McCord, Jamie Scott and Dean Banks. There’s also a full programme of music, dance and gardening talks.

We have 40 pairs of tickets to give away. To be in with a chance of winning, just complete the form below.

