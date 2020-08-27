Dundee Flower and Food Festival to take place virtually next month

This year’s Dundee Flower and Food Festival is to take place virtually, it has been announced.

Now in its 32nd year, the show is to take place online from Friday September 4 to Sunday 6.

The event, which is usually a popular gathering at Camperdown Country Park, attracting around 18,000 visitors, will take place exclusively online.

Many of the festival’s traditional exhibitions will continue, including cut flowers, pot plants, fruit and vegetables, which will now be on display via photographs and videos.

Various other familiar sections will be present, as committee members, along with their societies, plant nurseries, chefs, and community groups will be involved.

Neighbourhood Services Convener, Councillor Anne Rendall, said: “It was very important that we made the correct decision to call off the physical Dundee Flower and Food Festival this year to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

“I am a big fan of the event and I know many others are too. So it’s great news that we can bring a bit of the Flower and Food Show we all know and love to people at home virtually.

“Many people have focused on nature, gardening, cooking and baking more than ever throughout the pandemic.

“I look forward to seeing the exhibitions from all of the contributors and their efforts going back over the past year.”

More information about this year’s Dundee Virtual Flower and Food Show is available at https://www.dundeeflowerandfoodfestival.com/