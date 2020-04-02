Dundee Flower and Food Festival cancelled after ‘careful’ consideration amid coronavirus pandemic

This year’s Dundee Flower and Food Festival will be cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dundee City Council have taken the decision after careful consideration around the timing and safety of the popular event.

Council staff who would normally be involved in planning for the festival at this time of year are currently supporting the delivery of essential services to the community.

Councillor Anne Rendall, Convener of Neighbourhood Services, said: “I am personally very sad that we have to take this decision.

“I am a huge fan of the event and I know it is a firm date in the diary for many local people, horticultural societies and traders.

“But it is very important we follow the current guidelines for handling the coronavirus situation and we want to give those involved the maximum notice so that losses and disappointment can be minimised.

“We appreciate that many people look forward to the Flower and Food Festival every year but the decision has been taken in the best interests of everyone involved.”

The Dundee Flower and Food Festival was scheduled to take place between September 4 – 6 2020.