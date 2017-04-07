Dundee flop Klok departs after playing less than 45 minutes

Dundee’s January signing Marc Klok has left the club after playing less than 45 minutes for the club.

The 23-year-old made two substitute appearances for the Dark Blues, his debut against Inverness and the 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock at Dens Park.

The Dutch midfielder was signed at the end of January until the end of the season after impressing gaffer Paul Hartley in a trial.

However, the club and player today parted ways.

NEW SIGNING | We are delighted to announce the signing of Marc Klok @marcklok10 #thedee https://t.co/QlvxpptoCc — Dundee Football Club (@dundeefconline) January 31, 2017

Dundee released a statement saying: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that Marc Klok has today left the club by mutual consent.

“Marc signed in January and made two appearances for the club against Inverness Caley Thistle and Kilmarnock.

“The club would like to thank Marc for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future.

On signing for Dundee, the former Ross County and Oldham man said: “It didn’t work out as I had hoped in Scotland before, due to many circumstances,” he said. “I don’t want to look back to this because it’s the past, just focus on the present and the future.

“I want to let my feet do the talking on the pitch. Every single day I’m here I will give 110 per cent for this club, and that’s what they can expect at least. The rest I want to show on the pitch.”