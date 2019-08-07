Dundee flooding closes part of road as water level lifts manhole covers

Police have closed off part of a road in Dundee due to flooding.

The water level, on Broughty Ferry Road, near to Stannergate, has lifted manhole covers as a result.

One commuter said: “The road was closed because of flooding problems. Looks like manhole covers were lifted by the water level last night.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police Scotland attended this incident around 5.20am.

“Officers remain there to assist Dundee City Council’s roads department and Scottish Water.”

Both the council and Scottish Water have been approached for comment.