Dundee fitness model Beth wins first competition as a professional

A Dundee pro fitness model has won her first competition as a professional at the same event she won as an amateur last year.

Beth Scott, 26, was crowned as the winner of the Pro Diva Bikini Model round at the annual World Beauty Fitness and Fashion awards in London’s IndigO2 venue after 16 weeks of gruelling training in preparation.

Beth said: “This is the first competition I have won as a professional and to be honest people that win these regional titles are few and far between.

“I was told after that I am the first Scottish woman to ever win a WBFF regional title and it has been on the go for, I think, 13 years.

“Last year to win as an amateur was amazing because WBFF is probably the biggest company for competing in the world and the most sought after. Girls would die to do it so I wanted to do it last year just to tick it off my bucket list.

“To win it as an amateur then to come back a year later to win as a pro was such a big deal. I was up against people from Australia, Argentina, South Africa and I just didn’t think I had a shot, so it was honestly so overwhelming.

“For the other girls this is their job and how they make their money so I just thought getting the crown was just a dream because it doesn’t happen to normal people like me so it was mental.”

© Supplied

Although Beth was the heaviest she has been in preparation for a show, the training was the most intense she had done.

“Because I was at a heavier weight when starting my training for the show I had to go really low with calories and really hard at training.

“I was doing three hours at the gym doing cardio six days a week and weights five days, but I had to do around 20,000 steps everyday. To deal with it mentally that I was the heaviest I had been was hard as I never thought I was going to be ready in time.

“For others who would like to not even compete just lose weight and get a bit healthier there would be no time like the present.

“A lot of people are making inquiries just now then saying they will get back to me in January.

“There is seven weeks left of this year you could lose a stone or be half way to your goal in seven weeks, so start now and you will thank yourself for it in six months time.”