Dundee fitness fanatics return to classes as group exercise begins again

Dundee fitness fans have been flocking back to group exercise classes for the first time this year.

Fitness fans of all ages got the chance to take part in classes as group exercise started again this week as the easing of Covid-19 restrictions continues.

Under the move to Level 2 restrictions, this week marks the first chance to return in person to group exercise after many months of people in Dundee taking part in online classes.

Individual exercise has been permitted under the restrictions since April 26.

Many instructors have said they are excited at the prospect of teaching classes in person for the first time in many months calling this week’s lifting of restrictions “an emotional moment.”

New timetable at venues across Dundee

One fitness provider who has welcomed back classes this week is Leisure & Culture Dundee.

They hosted a class on Monday at Menziehill Community Hub.

The Leisureactive team are also delivering classes at venues including DISC, Douglas Sports Centre and Olympia Activity Pool.

Those wanting to get fit post-lockdown have the choice of a new timetable with over 50 group exercise sessions a week from the provider.

‘Something for everyone’

The team have been working hard to prepare venues for classes ahead of reopening by putting in place enhanced cleaning procedures and social distancing measures.

Classes should be booked ahead of time and details are available online.

Ewan Gray, Fitness Manager with Leisureactive, welcomed the return of classes.

He said: “The return of indoor group exercise is fantastic news, and we cannot wait to welcome everyone.

“Group workouts are great for motivation and full of encouragement for participants.

“We have something for everyone, whether they are beginning their fitness journey or are an experienced gym member.

“Our classes also have the benefit of carrying a low risk of injury and are all led by qualified fitness professionals.

“We know how important exercise is in supporting mental and physical wellbeing and can’t wait to get started.”

Discount for new members

To encourage new members, Leisureactive is currently offering 50% off, extended until the end of June and no joining fee.