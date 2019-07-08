Dundee fishmonger brings retirement forward after council deem his shop floor ‘too bumpy’

A fishmonger is bringing his retirement forward and closing his business early after Dundee City Council deemed his shop floor was “too bumpy”.

The Arbroath Fish Shop on Albert Street will cease trading at the end of this month, having been serving seafood since 1996.

Owner Bill Swankie said he was planning to retire in the autumn before council health and safety officers forced his decision.

A letter sent to the 68-year-old in March said the shop flooring was “in a poor condition, making it difficult to clean”.

He said: “I’ve been here for 23 years and the issues with the floor were like this when I moved in.

“There are areas in the shop which are bumpy to walk on but are only walked on by me.”

Bill said he has made improvements over the years to comply with the council’s requests but the latest demand was the final straw.

He said: “They came back in earlier this year and explained there were further issues with the flooring and that I’d need to replace it.

“It could have potentially cost me thousands of pounds.

“It was a case of ‘get it fixed or you’ll be closed’.

“I was planning to retire in October but this has forced my decision.

“The way they’ve dealt with this has left a bitter taste in my mouth.”

Bill thanked his customers over the years and said some of them had even offered to start a petition to contest the decision.

He added: “My customers are disappointed at the way I’m having to close.

“I’ve served more than three generations of families and I want to thank them and fellow business owners.”

A council spokesman said: “We will always talk directly to business operators about any food hygiene issues and would offer advice and support where necessary.

“Improvement notices would only be issued if no action had been taken to ensure that the required standards of food safety are met.”