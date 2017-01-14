A Dundee games company is celebrating after its latest title was downloaded two million times in less than a week.

Castle Creeps TD, Outplay Entertainment’s new game for mobile phones and tablets, reached the milestone just five days after its release.

The game, which was also the top-ranked mobile strategy game in 60 countries, is available for free from the Apple App Store, Google Play, and Amazon Appstore.

It was released on January 5 and reached the two million download mark on Wednesday.

The game challenges players to build and defend castles that invaders are attempting to storm.

Uniquely for a tower defence game, it has an intricate and constantly evolving storyline. The plot, is updated every two weeks, giving players new chapters to complete and extra content.

Richard Hare, co-founder and president of Outplay Entertainment, said the game has set a “new bar” for the tower defence genre.

He said: “The team at Outplay have outdone themselves once again and the global success of Castle Creeps TD since its launch is testimony to that.”

Outplay Entertainment, based in the Vision building at Seabraes, was founded in 2010 by Richard and Douglas Hare. It is now the UK’s largest mobile games developer, employing around 200 staff.