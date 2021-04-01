Dundee firm’s expansion after soaring demand for milk deliveries

Dundee-based Kerr’s Family Dairy will add jobs and move premises due to soaring demand for milk deliveries.

The firm has seen a huge increase in demand for its doorstep delivery services during the pandemic.

It now supplies more than 60,000 glass bottles of milk to thousands of customers in Dundee and Aberdeen every week.

Kerr’s has now set its eyes on an extensive expansion across the north-east.

It plans to purchase and relocate its main operations to a 4,630 sq ft unit on Ash Street, Dundee.

More than 13,000 customers

Kelvin Kerr Jnr, director at Kerr’s Family Dairy, said: “Although the past 12 months has brought many challenges and uncertainty due to the current environment, we are very grateful to find ourselves in a fortunate position as the demand for delivery services soared amid lockdown.

“Between our Dundee and Aberdeen depots, we now serve a customer base of more than 13,000.

“It’s exceeded our business targets and we’re extremely proud to serve so many communities across the country.”

Funding package as firm looks to add staff

The expansion is supported with a £450,000 funding package from Royal Bank of Scotland.

Part of the funding has also been used to purchase a fleet of 10 extra vans.

This has allowed the firm to accelerate its presence across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire after it opened a depot in the city last year.

It expects to create a dozen new jobs across the north-east over the next six months as its success continues.

“The funding from Royal Bank of Scotland has enabled us to continue our ambitious business growth pipeline,” Mr Kerr added.

“We’re in a strong position to take our services to new regions as customers place greater importance on supporting local and sustainable businesses.”

Long history in Dundee

Kerr’s Family Dairy is a fifth-generation which has operated in Dundee for more than 120 years. Its currently premises are in Strathmartine Road.

It opened its Aberdeen depot at Bridge of Don’s Murcar Commercial Park just as the country went into lockdown last year.

It has almost quadrupled its output over the course of a year. Last March it was selling an average of 17,000 bottles.

Several of its new milk delivery workers were self-employed taxi drivers who experienced a slump in demand as more people stayed at home.

Kenny Walker, commercial relationship manager at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “It has been rewarding to help enable this exciting new chapter for Kelvin Kerr Jnr and his team as they re-locate to a larger headquarters to match the unbelievable demand for their services.

“Their commitment to delivering high-quality products and building strong relationships with the communities they deliver to is evident.

“The funding boost will allow the team to continue the already top-class job they are doing with confidence.

“I look forward to hearing about their future success as we continue a positive relationship with the firm.”