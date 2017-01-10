A business has been raising a few eyebrows by helping Dundonians explore new career opportunities around the world.

Brow and beauty boutique House-Of Liberty is the base for BrowJam the Academy, which involves taking students back to school to learn the skills of brow artistry.

BrowJam artists Janine Wallace, 32, and Lori McGurk, 29, set up and developed their own signature eyebrow look, which has left would-be students clamouring for a space on their brow training courses.

The academy was established in April last year and the product range has already become an established brand within the Scottish market.

A total of 30 students have so far completed the course, with candidates securing roles as far afield as Dubai and Australia.

As a festive giveaway, BrowJam gave away a free training course valued at £800 to Rachael Donnet, 22, of Coldside.

The student nurse said: “I was over the moon to secure a position on the course — it is definitely a line of work I would like to pursue a career in.”

Former St John’s pupil Janine said the company was looking to run more courses this year.

Janine added: “Myself and Lori have done a variety of courses ourselves down the years. We’ve developed our own style now and we wanted to simplify things to help others learn and perform the skills.

“On completion of the course, students have the skills to perform brows and we give them ongoing support.

“Once they complete the course, they go away and carry out a few case studies. Once we are 100% happy they are ready to represent the brand, that’s when they would achieve their full certificate.

“We offer all our students shadow days and supports groups and supply them with products.”