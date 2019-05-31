Dundee firm organises prosecco festival at hotel

Perth is popping the cork on its first prosecco festival.

The two-day event, organised by Dundee firm DD1, will be held at the city’s Salutation Hotel later this summer.

The fun kicks off in the ballroom on July 5 from 6.30pm.

The next day, doors will open for an afternoon of sampling prosecco, cava, champagne and sparkling wine from around the world. About 300 people are expected to attend the Fizz Club festival.

A spokeswoman said: “This is a new idea for Perth and something fresh.

“We’re going to have prosecco cocktails as well as more than 20 bubblies from around the world.”