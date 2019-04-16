Dundee firm goes from strength to strength and is now looking for new staff

A Dundee engineering company that went under during the oil and gas downturn before being resurrected by two employees is now investing in new equipment and additional staff.

John Welsh and Grant Armstrong bought the assets of Tayside Precision Tools after the company was liquidated four years ago.

The firm, based on Coldside Road, has since gone from strength to strength in line with the upturn in the oil and gas sector. Co-owner John said the company was aiming to recruit an additional two staff.

He said: “Four years ago the company went bust after trading for 20 years. I was the foreman at the time and, with a colleague, we used our redundancy payments to buy the company and its assets and start trading again. Since then we’ve made it into a very successful company.

“We took on an apprentice 18 months ago and an administration worker started this year. We are now looking for two employees and an apprentice.”

Mr Welsh said his company specialised in “awkward” jobs with his client list including many prominent oil and gas firms. The company has taken delivery of a new milling machine which cost more than £100,000.

The company also services clients in the aerospace, industrial, medical and military industries.