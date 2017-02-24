A Dundee construction firm has gone bust just months after completing a major housing project in the city.

Tor Homes bought the former Eastern Primary School in 2013 for £600,000 — turning the A-listed Broughty Ferry building into 27 luxury apartments called Eastern Residences.

The firm, which is registered in Edinburgh but lists its principal trading address as Eastern Residences, was put into administration on February 13.

Administrators told the Tele that an “ongoing contractual dispute resulted in trading and cash flow problems” and led to Tor Homes going bust.

The company completed the Eastern Residences last August, with Thorntons Property acting as selling agent.

Administrators said that Thorntons was still be acting as agents for three of the apartments, with 24 now purchased.

Tor Homes was only incorporated as a company in September 2013, when development of the former school began.

The firm’s directors are listed with Companies House as Bruce Weir and Paul Millian, who each had a 50% share in the business.

Tor’s website lists details of “future developments”, including a project in Inverkeithing, the restoration of a mansion in Galasheils and “luxurious three and four-bedroom family homes in Dunfermline”.

News of the administration has put the development of the projects listed on the site into question.

The old Eastern Primary building sat empty for two years after closing its doors to pupils in 2011, when pupils were transferred to a new school next to Grove Academy. A spokesman for administrators FRP Advisory said: “We can confirm that Tom MacLennan and Iain Fraser, partners with FRP Advisory, were appointed joint administrators of Tor Homes (Scotland) Limited on February 13.

“The company had converted a grade-A listed former school building in Broughty Ferry into 27 high-quality apartments.

“Twenty-four of the apartments in the development have been sold, with the remaining three currently for sale with Thorntons Property Services.

“There were no employees and therefore no redundancies.

“An ongoing contractual dispute resulted in trading and cash flow problems which led to the appointment of the joint administrators.”

No one from Tor Homes could be reached for comment, despite numerous attempts by the Evening Telegraph.