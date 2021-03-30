Dundee fireworks displays cancelled by city council due to coronavirus uncertainty

Dundee’s annual firework displays have been cancelled by the city council amid uncertainty over coronavirus restrictions.

At present, Level 4 Covid-19 restrictions are in place in the city, and are due to be gradually eased from April 2.

Mark Flynn, convener of the council’s city development committee, said uncertainty over future restrictions meant it is “not possible” to commit to the November events.

“Sadly with such a rapidly changing and difficult-to-predict situation it is just not possible to commit to being able to safely deliver the popular November 5 displays,” he said.

“While we recognise that the vaccination programme is being delivered at pace, and there are positive signs on that, and many other fronts, it was just not worth the possible risk to people’s health.”

Firework displays have historically taken place at Baxter and Lochee parks and each year attract thousands of visitors of all ages.

Mr Flynn added: “We hope that by this time next year, even if things are not fully back to normal, then we will at least have a much clearer picture of how large-scale events like the firework displays can be done safely.

“I know that today’s announcement is disappointing but with the level of organisation required, the timescales involved in putting the displays on and the number of people needed to make it happen, it is better to decide now than to wait until we are further down the line.”