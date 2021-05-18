A deliberate fire at a Dundee building site caused thousands of pounds in damage, police have said.

Police Scotland officers in Dundee have asked for information to help trace those responsible.

The force says they are treating the fire, which happened on May 16, as wilful.

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 10pm on Saturday after neighbours spotted flames and smoke from the former Charleston Primary School site.

The fire was safely extinguished with no injuries reported.

Police Scotland are now appealing for information following the blaze at the partially constructed new build.

Sergeant Sean Petrie, said: “Starting a fire deliberately is an incredibly reckless act and it is fortunate that nobody was injured. There was extensive damage to this property, in the region of £25,000.

“It is vital that we trace those responsible and therefore we are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.”

Sergeant Petrie added: “Officers are checking CCTV in the area, and would ask anyone who may have been in the area that night, at that time, to come forward.

“You may be able help us with our inquiries.

“Please check your dashcam if you were driving along South Road, or nearby, on Saturday night. Equally if you have any personal CCTV, please get in contact.”

Anyone with any information should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 4834 of Saturday, 15 May, 2021.

“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.