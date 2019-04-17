Dundee fire crews pluck gull to safety as part of ‘dramatic’ rescue operation

Two fire crews were called to the city centre as part of a “dramatic” operation to rescue a trapped seagull.

Appliances from Blackness Fire Station received the call after a herring gull came into difficulties above the former King’s Theatre playhouse on the Cowgate.

As many as five firefighters remained on the scene for about 40 minutes during the rescue.

One witness said he thought initially there had been a fire on St Andrews Street when he saw the emergency services on the scene.

An aerial appliance was used to access the building, which also previously housed Deja Vu Nightclub.

The witness added: “I saw one fire engine parked on St Andrews Street. When I went into the car park in the rear there was another appliance with a cherrypicker lift on the top of it.

“Given that some of that building is a bit dilapidated I thought maybe something had come loose on the roof or there had been a fire – but I didn’t see any smoke.

“Once I saw the Scottish SPCA van and a member of staff I was told a gull had been injured.

“A member of the fire crew retrieved it with the cherrypicker.

“It was all quite dramatic. I’m glad they managed to help and get the bird down safely.”

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Zoe Paul heralded the fire crews’ efforts as “amazing”.

She added: “I was called to a seagull which had become trapped in netting on top of a building on St Andrews Street.

“With the amazing help of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service we managed to detangle the bird.

“The gull was taken to our animal rescue centre in Dundee with a suspected broken toe and a couple of scrapes up her leg.

“She will be transported to our National Wildlife Rescue Centre, where she will be fully assessed for injuries by our expert staff.”

The Tele spoke with the UK’s leading authority on gulls, Peter Rock, last month.

He said the council was fighting a “losing battle” in its efforts to stop gulls repopulating during the nesting season.

The council has previously culled aggressive gulls and chicks – resorting to shooting them as well as removing eggs from nests.

Gulls are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, but special provisions can be made to exterminate the birds if they are considered a danger to the public. Gulls have more than tripled in number in Dundee since 2000. A decline in the north-east fishing industry and the eradication of old-fashioned landfill sites are said to have contributed to the rise.