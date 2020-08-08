Dundee fire control room worker discusses helping save the life of person trapped in a burning car, as service launches recruitment drive

A watch commander for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has told how his training helped save the life of someone trapped in burning car near Perth as the fire service launches a new recruitment drive.

Marc Benedictus, a watch commander based at Dundee Operations Control, received an urgent 999 call following a road traffic collision near the city.

He immediately sent firefighters to the scene, using his skills and experience to make sure the person was rescued and nobody else got hurt.

Marc spoke about his experience as the service launches its national campaign to recruit control room staff in Dundee, Johnstone and Edinburgh.

He said: “Some calls absolutely stick with you – and this one was particularly challenging.

“Someone was trapped in the burning car after a bad collision and we had received a number of 999 calls, and all of them were from people who were naturally panicking or asking for advice.

“We have to balance giving advice to the caller while getting as much information as possible to enable us to quickly mobilise the correct resources for the emergency from the right location.

“It can be very intense but those crews arrived very quickly and were able to rescue that person from the burning car and no other person was hurt. It was very rewarding to be able to draw upon my training and experience to help others.

“That’s why I don’t think there’s any other job like it – this is different to a call centre job, and no one should come in thinking that. This is a career full of opportunities, teamwork, challenges, and even new qualifications.

“It is mentally challenging role, with a lot of training – but the reward is most certainly worth it.”

© Supplied

From Monday the service will be accepting applications for permanent roles across their control rooms and successful applicants will join staff during a 14-week training period where they will learn how to coordinate emergency fire and rescue responses to everything from house fires, traffic collisions, severe weather-related flooding and major incidents.

They will also learn how to give potentially life-saving advice by providing fire survival guidance to people who are trapped by smoke or fire.

Marc added: “These calls can be difficult – you are on the line to someone who is in a life-threatening situation and you are their lifeline.

“It’s important to stay calm for them, give strong and direct instructions and survival advice, while working with your team to mobilise resources and direct local firefighters to the exact location of the person who is trapped.

“The relief you feel when you hear the sirens in the background or the firefighters entering the room is incredible.”

Area Commander Libby Logan, who is also the head of Operations Control across Scotland, said: “We need motivated individuals who are serious about serving and protecting Scotland’s communities.

“If you think you are suited to the role, then our fantastic training team will support you every step of the way.

“Our control rooms are tight-knit teams, who work with local firefighters to respond to emergency calls across Scotland.

“A willingness to learn, a strong team ethic, the ability to stay calm under pressure while handling numerous tasks and a real ability to motivate others and form relationships are all essential attributes – we want the best of the best to take up these roles on Scotland’s unseen frontline.”

Applications for the jobs will either close on September 1, or once 800 peoplel have applied for the jobs.