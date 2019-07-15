Dundee filmmaker looking for Muslim women in city to appear in documentary

A Dundee filmmaker is looking for volunteers to take part in a documentary focusing on Muslim women in the city.

Ameena Deeni is developing an eight-part mini documentary featuring the hobbies and creativity of Muslim women in Dundee.

The documentary series, which is due to start filming on August 31, aims to highlight the diversity of the community.

Ameena said: “I’m on a journey to find out what my fellow Muslim girls and women in Dundee get up to in their spare time.

“I feel Muslim women in Dundee don’t have an outlet to showcase their hobbies and skills other than elsewhere in the UK.

“That’s why I’m choosing to represent a series of five-minute mini-documentaries, featuring eight Muslim women or groups of Muslim women and their hobbies.”

The documentary is due to premier in March next year.

To find out more, email mail@ameenadeeni.com.