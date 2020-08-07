Watch: Dundee filmmaker helps groups tell their lockdown story in video series

A Dundee filmmaker has taken it upon himself to document the city’s journey through lockdown in a series of short videos.

Dylan Drummond, owner of Son of the Sea Videography and Photography, focused on the experiences of organisations in Dundee and help them tell their story.

So far, Dylan has worked with both Kanzen Karate and Jessie’s kitchen and plans to continue the series.

He said: “I would just like to give something back to Dundee, tell a few stories about what has happened.

“Many businesses are on the brink, and it’s make or break time for a lot of people.”

He added: “The nature of my work is that it remains in demand. I’ve had some work during lockdown, including from NHS Tayside and local charities, and indeed helped Kanzen Karate create some of their online karate courses.

“I’ve had to adapt and diversify this summer, but in some senses it’s just put a fire under things that were coming anyway.

“I was delighted to be able to help Roy and Kanzen tell a little of their story and this series of videos is my way of giving something back to Dundee community organisations.”

Roy O’Kane, owner of of Kanzen Karate and one of Dylan’s documentary subjects, is a great supporter of the project.

He said: “We are delighted to have been helped by Dylan and this video tells another chapter in how we have had to deal with Covid-19.

“The video was a great way of showing our Covid journey.

“We are not permitted to train indoors yet but the outdoor training has been great. It’s been brilliant to see people again.

“I think it gave the kids and coaches a real boost to see each other and get back to training.

“It’s a great way to keep ourselves training and engaged.

“We are still doing a mixture of online and in person training, to give different options for different people.

“Our approach is to keep everyone safe through blended learning.”