Dundee film Schemers wins audience award at Edinburgh Film Festival

The Dundee-set movie Schemers has won a prestigious award at Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF).

The film premiered at the weekend and scooped the audience award, which is voted for by cinema-goers attending public screenings.

Wow! Schemers has just won the Edinburgh international Film Festival Audience Award. Quality! Posted by Schemers on Sunday, 30 June 2019

Based on real events and people and focusing on the city in 1979, the story tells the tale of Dave McLean and his two friends on their money-making ventures in the city

The movie was filmed in and around Dundee in 2017 and 2018, using a mostly-local crew, and shooting at city landmarks including the Caird Hall, Groucho’s, the Beat Generator Live music venue.

We are delighted to announce that Schemers is our 2019 Audience Award winner! 🎉 Congratulations to the cast & crew of this fabulous Dundee-set film! & Thank you to our #edfilmfest audiences for casting your votes. pic.twitter.com/dbHYCojSIa — Edinburgh Film Fest (@edfilmfest) June 30, 2019

News of the award has been well received online with many heaping praise upon the film and its creators.