A new feature film set to be shot in Dundee is calling on locals to get involved as unpaid extras.

Schemers is based on real events and people and will focus on the city in 1979, looking at the youth culture of the day and the dangerous business of music promotion.

A statement posted on the film’s Facebook page said: “We are looking for extras to help bring the movie to life! We’re looking for all ages and genders but specifically those who can supply their own era costumes.

“The roles are unpaid but it’s a wonderful chance to get experience working with our talented cast and crew.”

Although dates have not yet been confirmed for filming, the locations are all in and around central Dundee and refreshments will be provided. All extras must be over 18.

To apply, visit schemers.wufoo.eu/forms/schemers-extras-application.

Alternatively, email details of filming experience, with pictures, to schemersextras@outlook.com.