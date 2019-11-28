Dundee figure skater Natasha Mckay going for fourth British title on the trot

Dundee figure skating star Natasha Mckay will this weekend begin her quest for a fourth British title in a row.

The 24-year-old Dundonian has won gold in the senior ladies category at the British Figure Skating Championships in each of the last three years.

Mckay, coached by Team GB Olympic coaches Simon and Debi Briggs at Dundee Ice Skating Club, will face stiff competition from fellow-city skaters when she takes to the ice in Sheffield.

Karly Robertson, 30, is expected to be her closest challenger having won the event in 2014 and finished second to Mckay in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Winner in 2016 Danielle Harrison and Katie Powell, both also of Dundee ISC, will compete in the same category.

All of the action will be broadcast live on the BBC Sport website.