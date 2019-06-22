Dundee fighter Malone makes full-time leap to chase his UFC dreams

Dundee fighter Scott Malone believes “it’s now or never” after he made the decision to go full-time as he chases his MMA dreams.

The 31-year-old Dundonian recently chose to pack in his scaffolding job to fully focus on mixed martial arts after previously training on a part-time basis.

He had been fighting with terrific success, earning a prestigious Cage Warriors contract and coming so close to winning the franchise’s bantamweight title.

However, he lost out to the undefeated defending champion, Welshman Jack Shore, at Cage Warriors 104 in Cardiff and felt the only way of reaching his level was, like the 24-year-old, become a full-time professional.

Chiefs from premier showcase the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) watched Shore and Malone go toe-to-toe on April 27 and that is the level the Dundee MMA pro and coach wants to get to.

Malone is willing to pour everything he has into discovering his potential in the sport and has no regrets about making the move to becoming a full-time professional earlier this month.

“I am just getting into the new way now and training as much as possible,” he said.

“Obviously, I am taking a leap but it’s now or never. If I don’t do it now I could regret it in a couple of years.

“If it doesn’t work out then I can always go back to scaffolding.

“Training part-time I wasn’t able to know my full potential.

“It’s not so much with the practice and the training but the recovery that you notice the difference.

“I’ll be able to go and work with the guys at Higher Level MMA, do some more travelling to different gyms and work with some personal trainers and striking coaches I know.

“I am looking forward to getting different coaching as well to try and overcome people with the quality like Jack does.”

The decision to give his all to MMA is not one Malone took lightly. He had to think about his wife Jo and three children Brad (9), Arlo (8) and Perla (4) and consulted them before making up his mind.

However, he says they could not have been more supportive of him.

Malone added: “I have thought about it for a while now.

“It’s just with having a family to look after I need to look out for them.

“I was not in a great place when I was working, I wasn’t happy at all and getting down about it.

“I just needed to take the leap.

“My wife Jo and my kids have been supportive of it all.

“I am doing it for them as much as I am doing it for myself.”

With two fights left on his contract at Cage Warriors, Malone is hopeful of having a major clash to prepare for soon but insists he will be keeping himself in shape with any contest he can find.

“I still have two fights left on my Cage Warriors contract but it’s been pretty quiet recently,” he added.

“I don’t know what is going on but they have a big show next Saturday and I am sure I will find out the exact details of my next bout after that.

“Until then I’ll keep working out at different tournaments and training but it’s expensive, so any sponsors or help is welcome and appreciated.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring Scott should visit his social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and get in touch.