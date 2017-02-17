Dundee is to hold an eight-day women’s festival to celebrate International Women’s Day next month.

The festival, which has been going in the city for many years and is said to be unique to Scotland, has expanded from a few days to several weeks in the past decade.

However, this year organisers are streamlining the activities to take place over eight days, around a theme of her-story and heritage.

Her-story is history written from a women’s perspective, emphasising the role of women.

International Women’s Day takes place on March 8 and the idea of the festival is to encourage women to try new skills and expand their horizons.

While some of the events are for women only, other ones are open to men as well.

The festival brochure detailing the various events will be available in libraries and public places across Dundee, as well as in coffee shops at the venues which are hosting festival events.

The opening celebration is set to take place at Verdant Works on Sunday March 5 between 4pm and 5.30pm.

Sheena Wellington will fill the mill with traditional songs and stories, and Eddie Small will educate the audience with tales of the women of Dundee.

After that there will be a packed programme of events, many of which are free, taking place across the city.

These include talks and tours, workshops where participants can learn new skills or kick-start a hobby, plays, film screenings and exhibitions.

More information is available at dundeewomensfestival2017@wordpress.com.

Alternatively, visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/dundeewomensfestival.