The organiser of a Dundee music festival said the response to the event has been “overwhelming”.

More than 100 performers have already shown interest in playing, while around 5,000 people have pre-registered for tickets to Carnival 56.

The two-day event is set to take place on August 12 and 13 at the city’s Camperdown Park.

It was given the go-ahead by Dundee City Council in November.

Craig Blyth, director of organisers Jigsaw Events, said he and his team were “very delighted” with the huge level of interest.

Speaking to the Tele, he revealed: “We have had probably around 100 bands, DJs and performers get in touch about performing at Carnival 56.

“We have had around 5,000 pre-registrations for tickets from the public already.

“We are pretty happy with that just now — especially with no line-up being discussed yet.”

Mr Blyth said more talks about the official launch party would be “held very soon.”

On the festival’s website, a statement said: “We have been overwhelmed with the requests and interest to play at Carnival 56 next August.

“We cannot thank everyone for enough for their support.”

The event will make use of 800 event staff, with a focus on employing local people.

It is hoped that 30% of the traders on site — including food and drink producers — will be from areas in or around Dundee.

Around 18,000 people are expected to attend over the course of the two-day event, which could generate as much as £1.5 million for the Dundee economy in the space of a single weekend.

The management firm behind the event, Loudsound, has managed a number of renowned festivals across the UK, including Bestival, Field Day and Rock Ness.

Carnival 56 will be the first major music event Dundee has hosted since the BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend, which was also held at Camperdown, in May 2006.

That event attracted around 30,000 people to the area and boasted headline acts including Snow Patrol, Muse, Keane and Razorlight.