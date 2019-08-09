Dundee festival cancelled this weekend due to severe weather forecast

A popular city festival has been cancelled ahead of severe rain and winds expected to batter Dundee this weekend.

Celebration in the Park, due to take place in Baxter Park on Sunday, has been called off for the second year in a row due to adverse weather conditions.

Organisers the Stobswell Forum apologised for the short notice cancellation in a statement issued this morning.

The forum said: “Due to adverse weather condition which is severely effecting the surface of the park we have had no alternative but to cancel the 2019 event.

“We didn’t take this decision lightly especially as this follows last year’s cancellation but the safety of our visitors, stall holders and exhibitors has to come first.

“We’d like to apologise for the problems this will cause but we feel we had no other option.”

Celebration in the park is the latest big event to fall foul of the grim weather predictions.

The grim forecast has already put paid to the Perth Highland Games, due to take place at Scone Palace on Sunday, but were cancelled amid health and safety concerns for the waterlogged site.