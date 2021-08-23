Dundee female entrepreneurs set up shop in prime Edinburgh retail unit

A Dundee business group has taken over a prime retail unit in Edinburgh to highlight products created by female entrepreneurs.

Almost 20 businesses supported by Women’s Business Station have set up shop within the Sook unit of St James Quarter.

Women’s Business Station, is a social enterprise that supports women in setting up and staying in business.

The entrepreneurs will showcase and sell a range of products from fashion and flowers to chocolates and candles.

Digital space within Sook will allow wider exposure of their brands, products and services.

Prime location to showcase products

Angie De Vos, chief executive of Women’s Business Station, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our members to gain trading experience within a prime location.

“For visitors, it’s a brilliant opportunity to shop local and explore some new female-led, up and coming brands which are brand new to the market.

“We’ll also be on hand to meet any visitors inspired to set up their own enterprise.

“The High Street may be changing but there are huge opportunities ahead.

“This is an exciting and opportune time to engage and connect with some of the most exciting new entrepreneurs branching out in Scotland.”

Women’s Business Station boost to Dundee female entrepreneurs

The shop is open daily, from 10am to 5pm, until Sunday September 5.

One of the entrepreneurs is Jen McAlinden of Dundee luxury designer knitwear brand, Solasonach.

Jen said that without Women’s Business Station’s help she might have given up on her business dream.

She said: “The opportunity to showcase Solasonach in such a fresh, inspiring and vibrant new shopping destination was absolutely unmissable, even with my third daughter just weeks old!”

It's been weeks in the making and now we can finally announce which incredible brands within our tribe will be making their way to St James Quarter with us. Who you can expect to see popping up over the fortnight…@steedmancompany @SookSpaces pic.twitter.com/FPnTU0PQri — Women’s Business Station (@womenbizstation) August 19, 2021

The showcase has been made possible by Edinburgh-based accountancy firm, Steedman.

The firm is one of Women’s Business Station growing team of Empowerment Partners.