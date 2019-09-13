Dundee FC’s kind gesture sees free season tickets given to Alzheimer’s sufferers

Dundee Football Club has scored a winner by giving 15 free season tickets to Alzheimer’s sufferers in the city.

The gift from the Dens Park team’s community trust has been warmly welcomed by Nikki Lorimer, locality leader for Alzheimer Scotland in Dundee.

She said: “It is a fantastic gesture by the club.

“We have been to two matches already and this weekend will be the third when Dundee play Alloa.

“We have a working partnership with both Dundee and Dundee United’s community trusts.

“And we regularly go to Dundee’s football memories sessions held every Tuesday at the club which gives us the use of a room at Dens Park.

“The football memories scheme is a great way of starting a discussion with people and the organisers use old photographs of ex-Dundee players and matches.

“There are also tickets from previous matches which helps too.”