Ex-Dundee and Dundee United star Simon Murray will be a ‘Premiership-quality player’ for Queen’s Park says head coach Ray McKinnon

Queen’s Park head coach Ray McKinnon reckons that he will have added a Premiership-quality player to his squad as soon as his latest new recruit Simon Murray is up to full fitness.

The former Dundee United, Dundee and Hibs striker has finalised his return to Scottish football following a spell in South Africa after agreeing a deal with the Spiders.

McKinnon said: “Simon can bring us pace and goals. I know him from my time at Dundee United and he scored a bundle of goals for them.

“That form saw him get a move to the top-flight with Hibs where he scored a bundle of goals as well.

“He eventually moved over to Bidvest Wits in South Africa and they paid a decent transfer fee for him.”

Murray – who played for Montrose and Arbroath as well as junior sides Downfield, Tayport and Dundee Violet earlier in his career – started off with a bang in South Africa.

But his time there ended in disappointment, with McKinnon adding: “Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury last year that he is not yet fully over.

“He has a bit of rehabilitation to go but he is working really hard to get fully fit.”

“Once he is fully fit, it will be like having a Premiership striker in our ranks. I am delighted that he has joined us as he is exactly the type of player that we wanted to play alongside Bob McHugh.

“I am expecting them to form a good partnership.”