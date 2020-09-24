Osman Sow begins Dundee trial as former Dundee United striker is pictured training with James McPake’s Dark Blues

Former Dundee United ace Osman Sow started his trial with Dundee today.

The Swede – released by the Tangerines after an injury-plagued spell at Tannadice – was pictured training with James McPake’s stars at Riverside.

And he could feature for the Dark Blues against Cove Rangers, their second friendly of the week against Paul Hartley’s men, on Saturday.

Dens boss McPake is on the lookout for another frontman, with ex-Tangerines star Nadir Ciftci also in his thoughts.

He recently said: “We are working away on a few things. We do need a striker in, that’s always been the case.

“Even when Danny (Mullen) and Alex (Jakubiak) came in, we needed another one and there is a lot of work going on in the background to find the right one.”