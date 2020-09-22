EXCLUSIVE: Dundee are set to give a trial to former Dundee United striker Osman Sow

Dundee are set to give a trial to former Dundee United striker Osman Sow, Tele Sport can reveal.

The Swede was released by the Tangerines after an injury-plagued time at Tannadice, which included a loan to Kilmarnock.

United have helped get the ex-Hearts forward back to fitness recently but aren’t interested in re-signing him, it is understood.

Dundee manager James McPake is now ready to have a look at the 30-year-old in training later this week and could play him in a closed-doors game after that.

Ironically, another potential attacking recruit being considered is also a former United man, Nadir Ciftci.

McPake said at the weekend: “We are working away on a few things. We do need a striker in, that’s always been the case.

“Even when Danny (Mullen) and Alex (Jakubiak) came in, we needed another one and there is a lot of work going on in the background to find the right one.”

On Ciftci, the Dens boss added: “He’s one that’s been put to us and we’re looking at it.

“He’s not the only one, though, there are a number of players we are looking at right now.”