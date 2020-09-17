GEORGE CRAN: Some Dundee fans will never forgive Nadir Ciftci’s actions in 2015 while playing for Dundee United – but boss James McPake knows all about the striker’s talent

The news that Dundee are targeting a former Dundee United player usually sets tongues wagging and prompts heated discussion.

That’s nothing like the reaction to Tele Sport’s exclusive today that the Dark Blues were contemplating a move for the Tangerines’ former star striker Nadir Ciftci, however.

An absolute fans’ favourite during an impressive spell at United, the 28-year-old Turkish forward has caused controversy on more than one occasion while plying his trade on these shores, most notably in a derby at Tannadice in May 2015.

Not for the two goals he scored that day in the 3-0 win – but for an ugly piece of derby history. One that could divide the Dundee faithful on the subject of Ciftci signing for the Dark Blues.

Some will never forgive the forward’s actions while others will be able to look beyond them and instead imagine the talented frontman scoring goals for their team.

To refresh memories of that day five years ago, Ciftci ran Dundee ragged as the 2014/15 season came to a close, scoring after a Kyle Letheren mistake early on before winning and then scoring a penalty to make it 2-0 after 31 minutes.

In the dying stages, Ciftci tackled Gary Harkins before Jim McAlister slid in with the Tangerines ace still on the ground, winning the ball but clattering into his opponent.

Ciftci took exception and sunk his teeth into McAlister’s leg while still lying down.

Unsubstantiated claims of racism followed before the striker was handed an eight-match ban, two suspended.

With the prospect of Ciftci arriving across the road, however, the aforementioned events are now central to the debate raging among Dees.

It is a conundrum for the club and for manager James McPake to ponder while they look for a goal-scorer that can spearhead their promotion push.

And, don’t forget, McPake was on the pitch that day as captain of the Dee and knows exactly what occurred.

He also knows just how much of a handful Ciftci is as a player, particularly during that game.

In fact, that was the former Portsmouth man’s final match for Dundee United.

He served his ban as a Celtic player before heading out on loan to Turkey with Eskisehirspor, then Poland with Pogon Szczecin, England with Plymouth Argyle and back to Scotland with Motherwell.

None of those were particularly fruitful before he headed home, following his Parkhead exit, to sign with Genclerbirligi.

The Ankara side won promotion back to the top flight in his first season, finishing second with the former United man their top scorer on 11 goals.

Their return to the Super Lig was a tough one and so was Ciftci’s but Genclerbirligi finished in a respectable 12th position with players like ex-Rangers winger Daniel Candeias and former PSG, Sunderland and West Brom ace Stephane Sessegnon in their ranks.

He may not have scored in his 14 appearances last season but he remained a regular player in a division that boasts the likes of Radamel Falcao, Ryan Babel, Arda Turan, Demba Ba and Papiss Cisse.

Ciftci left Genclerbirligi for another top-flight side in Caykur Rizespor just last month but is already available again after just a few weeks.

And he has come to the attention of the Dark Blues.

The big question now is, do they risk incurring the wrath of some of their support at a time when there is positivity around the club?

Or do they concentrate solely on football matters and bring in a talented player who would give their promotion ambitions a huge boost?

It is an early-season dilemma, albeit an intriguing one, for McPake and Dens Park chiefs.