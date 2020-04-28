Dundee: Tele Sport’s Dark Blues Player of the Year revealed…

Season 2019/20 ended up a campaign of what might-have-been for James McPake’s Dundee after the coronavirus pandemic struck just as the Dark Blues were hitting their stride.

The form side in the Championship when the virus forced football into shutdown, the Dens Park club were fancying their chances of having a real go at the Premiership play-offs.

However, the season has been brought to a close with Dundee in third place after a mixed bag of high points, low points and very low points.

Each week Tele Sport writers have handed out player ratings for the Dark Blues. Despite the campaign finishing nine matches short, we are delighted to announce the 2019/20 Tele Sport Player of the Year for Dundee.

The votes have been cast, averages for players having started 15 games divvied up and there are no worries about emails turning up or not.

The 2019/20 Tele Sport Player of the Year is Paul McGowan for the second year running.

Paul McGowan – 6.7

After a very strong start, the midfielder’s influence grew throughout the season as the team got to grips with the Championship challenge. As ever, McGowan rarely fell below a seven out of 10 rating, finishing the season off with an eight after a wonderful assist for Kane Hemmings against Ayr, as well as key displays against Partick and an earlier showing against the Honest Men. After six years at the club, ‘Gowser’ is still going strong in dark blue.

Kane Hemmings – 6.67

Fans favourite, Hemmings, ran McGowan very close with a strong run of form since the middle of December, breaking the 10-goal barrier in the final match against Ayr. Impressive showings in wins over Dunfermline and Partick in December stand out but his top display came back in October at a chilly Alloa, where the only disappointment was when he fluffed a chance to seal a hat-trick late on.

Fin Robertson – 6.6

The 17-year-old was a real star for manager James McPake after he gave him a regular run in the first team at the beginning of the campaign. Such a steady and unflustered player in the middle of the park, Robertson allowed the more experienced players to shine alongside him. That’s not stopped the teenager picking up regular good grades, in particular a fine showing against Dundee United at Tannadice in December.

Declan McDaid – 6.52

The first signing of the season, former Partick and Ayr winger, McDaid, showed different sides to his game last term. When the team struggled to create goalscoring opportunities early on, McDaid was still a regular threat and he’s shown his defensive capabilities more recently as a wing-back. His tackling in the area in derbies may need some work but McDaid will be determined that the best is yet to come from him in dark blue.

Graham Dorrans – 6.5

Undoubtedly a class act in the middle of the park, Scotland international Dorrans showed glimpses of his best form throughout the campaign as he worked himself back to full fitness following lengthy injury issues. The ex-Rangers man grabbed a vital goal at Tannadice in the 1-1 derby draw in December and was a driving force throughout.

It seems defenders didn’t fare too well in 2019/20 but make up almost the rest of the top 10.

Honourable mentions go to Jordan McGhee 6.41, Jordon Forster 6.26, Jack Hamilton 6.23, Shaun Byrne 6.2 and Jordan Marshall 6.17.