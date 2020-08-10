Dundee receive cash boost in their hour of need, courtesy of the Dundee FC Supporters’ Society

Dundee have received a substantial cash boost in their hour of need, courtesy of the Dundee FC Supporters’ Society.

As the Dark Blues and Scottish football as a whole battle with the financial implications of the coronavirus crisis, their fans – not for the first time – have answered the call.

Making its way to Dens Park will be a cheque for £10,540 after the DFCSS members gave the go-ahead following a thorough consultation process.

The cash, which comes out of the society’s total reserves of £34,000, will be divided thus: a share purchase £3,230; support for DFC in the Community Trust £1,870; DFC Historical Trust £1,020; season tickets for schools and community groups £3,230; and stadium improvements to benefit supporters £1,190.

The offer of an interest-free loan, which would have taken the donation total up to £17,000, was declined by the club.

The development represents great news for Dundee and is another example of the Dark Blues’ fans digging deep to help.

DFCSS director and secretary Ian Baird said: “In response to the club’s request for a significant donation from the society’s reserves the directors agreed that the proper thing to do for such a major decision was to consult with the members.

“The consultation process was designed to allow the members to express a wide range of views and the 50% response rate was extremely encouraging.

“The vast majority of members (84%) confirmed that they’d be happy for the society to make a significant donation.

“Based on all of the members’ responses, the average suggested percentage of the reserves to be donated worked out at 50%, amounting to a total of £17,000.

“The members indicated varying levels of support for a range of six donation options and the board fully reflected the members’ views in its subsequent proposals to the club,” added Mr Baird.

“In response, the club welcomed the offer of support from the society and accepted five of the six options. The offer of an interest-free loan was turned down.

“A high proportion of the members indicating a preference for an interest-free loan also indicated that was their only preference.

“In conclusion, the board has approved all of the proposals apart from the interest-free loan and will now donate £10,540 to the club and its associated charitable trusts.”

The DFCSS cash boost is a considerable conciliatory gesture from the society towards Dundee after there was an initial breakdown between the fans’ group and the club earlier in the summer.