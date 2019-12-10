Dundee FC stars team up with Archie Foundation for charity

A children’s charity is asking men to ditch their razors this winter to raise money for local sick children.

The Archie Foundation is calling on workplaces, sports teams and families to get involved in their annual Beards for Bairns campaign, which sees men grow or style a beard from Christmas Day to Burn’s Night and get sponsors to help raise as much money as possible.

If the nominee chooses to accept, their nominator is asked to donate to kick-start their fundraising. If the nominee declines, they’re asked to donate to Archie as a forfeit.

© Supplied

Ahead of the campaign, Dundee FC players pledged their support to the initiative, which is raising money for the official charity of the Tayside Children’s Hospital.

The players recently visited the wards to hand out gifts and spend time with the young patients.

Defender Jordon Forster already has a wealth of facial hair and was nominated by play staff Elaine Hodgson and Maxine Steele to get creative with his beard.

He said: “We are delighted to show our support for such a great cause.

“Hopefully it encourages our supporters to get behind it.”