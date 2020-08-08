CALUM WOODGER: A lot of St Mirren fans were disappointed to see Danny Mullen let go but their loss is Dundee’s gain

It was a case of out with the old and in with the new for Dundee’s strike force this week – whether that’s for better or worse, only time will tell.

Kane Hemmings’ departure from the club will have shocked some dark blues given previous signs he’d be sticking around at Dens Park.

As it transpired, the English hitman saw his future elsewhere, backing out of a pay-cut deal as he seeks pastures new.

The 29-year-old, of course, is well within his rights to do so but it is still a blow for the Dee.

Last term saw him notch 10 goals and, as his performances improved with each passing game, there was a sense Hemmings had more to give in the coming campaign.

We’ll never know if he would’ve hit the heights of his first spell at the club, where he scored 25 goals for Premiership Dundee in 2015/16. But that’s OK.

Yes, Hemmings is almost definitely a better goal-scorer and probably a greater all-round player than his replacements but he doesn’t want to be with the Dark Blues and Danny Mullen and Alex Jakubiak do.

Having watched them extensively at St Mirren in recent times, their commitment to the cause, I believe, will be immediately evident to Dundee fans.

Mullen, in particular, is a passionate sort.

He performs best when riled and up against it, his energy seemingly endless and with a phenomenal work-rate to boot.

Prolific he is not but he is good for a goal, and no stranger to a wonder strike.

The 25-year-old former Livingston man loves being in the final third, gets his team up the park and is surprisingly good in the air despite not being the tallest frontman.

Of course, a lot of this is known to Dees, with Mullen scoring three times against them in their 2018/19 relegation season.

The nippy forward also bagged a crucial goal against city rivals Dundee United in the Premiership Play-off Final that term, proving he can be a man for the big occasion.

A lot of Buddies fans were disappointed to see Mullen let go but their loss is the Dark Blues’ gain.

He could make all the difference in getting Dundee back into the top flight.

Jakubiak, too, was a favourite among the Paisley faithful and a serious target for boss Jim Goodwin.

His wage demands proved too much for St Mirren so it is curious to see him at the Dee.

His quality is without question, however, and paired with Mullen they may just fill Hemmings’ void.

They might not have made the best start to the season but Motherwell should be the benchmark for Dundee United.

Going by last term’s standings, outwith the Old Firm, ’Well are the Premiership’s top side.

Despite their opening day 1-0 defeat at Ross County on Monday night, Stephen Robinson’s side hold a title United should be aiming for – the best of the rest.

Third is the most anyone in Scottish football can realistically hope for with the big two from Glasgow about.

And why not the Tangerines? They are one of Scottish football’s biggest and most historic clubs after all.

Hearts would usually lay a claim to being Scotland’s third power but, with the Jambos now in the Championship, it’s open for a few others.

Aberdeen and Hibs would be the other obvious candidates but the Steelmen have shown what can be achieved on a smaller budget.

Whatever the result is at Fir Park today, the Terrors should return home inspired to lay claim to ’Well’s unofficial crown.

The myth of English football exceptionalism persists.

This week it was the wholly unexceptional Jamie O’Hara bumming up the Premier League while laying into our game at the same time.

The former Tottenham midfielder claimed relegated Bournemouth would be a bigger job than European football with Rangers for Steven Gerrard.

Utter nonsense. As for the Championship Play-off Final – snorefest!