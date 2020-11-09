Ex-Dundee midfielder Graham Dorrans joins up with former Rangers team-mate Kenny Miller in Australia following Dens departure

Graham Dorrans has joined up with former Rangers team-mate Kenny Miller in Australia following his departure from Dundee.

The ex-Scotland midfielder signed a two-year deal with A-League outfit Western Sydney Wanderers, where Miller is assistant manager to Carl Robinson.

He said: “I’m delighted to be coming over and grateful for the opportunity to play for the club.

“After speaking with the manager and hearing the vision he has for the club and the way he wants to play I think it’s a brand of football that really suits my game.

“It’s a league I have watched from a distance and really enjoyed watching it so I’m looking forward to getting over and starting as soon as I can.”

The Sydney side’s CEO John Tsatsimas hailed the signing of Dorrans, who said that leaving Dee was one of the toughest decisions of his career.

Tsatsimas said: “Graham is a fantastic professional and has played at the top-level in the Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership for over a decade.

“We look forward to welcoming Graham to our Centre of Football in Western Sydney and adding his experience, leadership and know-how to our squad.

“We have absolute faith in the signings Carl (Robinson) is making, he understands the areas where he wants to bolster in his squad, and we are actively pursuing these targets.”