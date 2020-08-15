‘There only has to be one crazy person who sees my qualities’ Former Dundee winger Randy Wolters lifts lid on his search for a new club

Former Dundee winger Randy Wolters is waiting for the “one crazy person who sees my qualities” as he searches for a new club.

The engaging Dutchman left an impression during his short spell at Dens Park, though more as a colourful, confident character off the pitch than on the playing side of things.

He arrived with a recommendation to then manager Neil McCann from former Rangers team-mates Arthur Numan and Giovanni van Bronckhorst and the story of how he had punched a fan on the pitch after being attacked.

But explosive moments on these shores were few and far between and he managed just 16 appearances for the Dark Blues, with no goals scored.

His time in Scotland was a quick one, lasting just six months after signing a two-year deal in June 2017 before a fall-out with McCann preceded a return to Holland in January 2018.

He joined NEC Nijmegen but left the Dutch second-tier outfit this summer and is looking for a new club post-coronavirus having been training with ADO Den Haag.

Speaking to Dutch outlet Sleutelstad, Wolters said: “No one has ever gotten better from being negative. People appreciate my cheerfulness.

“Maybe we need a few more Randy’s who just do what they want. I show that I enjoy the game, but I will be there if I have to. I give everything on the football field.”

And Wolters says he’s doing all he can off the field right now as he waits on a call from a prospective club.

“Sometimes I train up to four times a day,” he added.

“I have to be fit, because [I might get a call]. Then I have to pack my bags to be on the field at my new club tomorrow.

“There are very few real wingers like me left. There only has to be one crazy person who sees my qualities and I’m gone.

“For now I can’t do much other than keep fit and make sure I’m ready. It’s as if I have a breakdown service at Nuon (a Dutch energy company), I can be called at any time.”

The talkative 30-year-old’s self-confidence hasn’t been deterred by his departure from Dens Park 18 months ago or being without a club right now.

But he admits “a slightly smaller mouth” might have helped at times.

Of his career, he said: “I certainly could have gotten more out of it. When I honestly look at myself in the mirror, I know that I should have had a slightly smaller mouth every now and then.

“But luck is also an important factor in football. If things had turned out differently, I would have played for Frosinone Calcio in Italy or for Bochum in Germany.

“But even without those missed transfers, I am proud of myself. Few can say they’ve been playing professional football for 12 years.

“And if I wanted to, I could eat a steak every day too. I’m fine.”

Wolters has also revealed he turned down a move to Japan last year because of his family and says that’ll be a big factor in wherever he ends up next.

He added: “My wife and daughter should be able to do whatever they want. My princesses are far above everything else. No Randy without football, but my family comes first.”