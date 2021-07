Dundee boss James McPake has hailed “outstanding” Paul McMullan after his inspiring performance against Brora Rangers.

McMullan scored twice and set up Paul McGowan and Alex Jakubiak for goals of their own as the Dee ran out 4-0 winners to open the season with a Premier Sports Cup Group C victory.

The former Dundee United winger was in sensational form at Dens Park as the Dark Blues saw off the Highland League champions, demonstrating why McPake was “desperate” to lure him across the street.