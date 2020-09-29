BREAKING: Dundee FC pair self-isolating over Covid-19 link

Dundee’s Cammy Kerr and Declan McDaid missed the Dark Blues’ pre-season clash with Peterhead after a member of the latter’s family tested positive for Covid-19.

The duo share a house and Dens assistant boss Dave Mackay said: “We have a couple of players precautionary isolating due to the guidelines.

“But they should be back in at the start of next week.”

It is understood McDaid visited the family member who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 almost two weeks ago, at which time they were symptom-free.

As soon as his relative’s positive test was confirmed, the player was told to stay away from Dens and self-isolate.

Kerr has followed suit as a precaution.

Because of the time elapsed since McDaid was in contact with his family member, both players will be clear to re-join their Dee teammates in training should they remain symptom free – which it is understood they currently are – and test negative for Covid over the weekend.