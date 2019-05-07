Dundee FC owners to take up unissued shares – but fans retain veto powers

Dundee’s owners will give themselves the authority to take up the club’s unissued shares when their annual general meeting takes place later this month.

As indicated as part of their statement reiterating their commitment to the Dark Blues earlier this week, Americans Tim Keyes and John Nelms have included a special resolution for the May 21 meeting that’ll give them the power to issue all unissued ordinary shares.

Given their majority stake at Dens, that the plan will be voted through appears a formality.

It will allow Keyes to increase his shareholding to 75%, though the special shares owned by the Dundee Supporters Society means they will retain a power of veto over a range of subjects.

There are other parties who’ve expressed an interest in investing via that share route.