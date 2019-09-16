Dundee FC one of the most expensive clubs in Scotland for season tickets

Dundee Football Club has bounced back from claims it fails to give value for money at games.

A national survey of the cost of watching a match in Scotland disclosed a raft of prices from season ticket books to pies and teas.

And the Dens Parkers’ cheapest season ticket at £340 is more expensive than eight Premiership clubs’ best prices and tops the list of prices for the entire championship with the most expensive seat at £395.

Meanwhile, rivals Dundee United pegged the Tannadice season tickets to £279 during their bid to return to the top flight.

A spokesman for Dundee declined to comment on the issue following BBC Scotland’s focus on the cost of a game.

However, a source close to the club stressed that the Dark Blues have a bundle of offers which are aimed at luring supporters to Dens while also pointing to the reduced catering fees.

He said: “The club has brought the catering in-house for this season and reduced prices across the board.

“And it insists on using local products for the pies and refreshments.

“It also has a £1 season ticket for kids and there is also the offer for adult season ticket holders who are able to bring two more adults free of charge, subject to availability.

“The offer is open for the derby game, but of course that depends on how many briefs are left.”

He added: “The club is determined to try and make it back to the Premiership and the competitive budget it operates reflects that it needs for a competitive squad.

“We did operate a super early bird offer for season tickets which was £360 until June 10 then it rose to £370 before going to £395 just as the season started.”

Dundee United’s most expensive season ticket costs £430 which is the highest in the division.

But a spokesman said: “We think our prices reflect the best value for a match day experience.”