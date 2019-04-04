Dundee FC offer fans payment plans for 2019-20 season tickets

Dundee FC have revealed they will offer fans the option of a payment plan when buying season tickets for 2019-20.

It comes after a company offering supporters the option to pay up season tickets on finance withdrew its services.

Zebra Finance revealed last week it was no longer offering the deal to about 80 clubs across the UK after it lost the backing of a lending bank.

It left fans facing the prospect of having to fork out the full sum for season tickets rather than paying in instalments.

However, the Dens Park club have confirmed that they will give fans the option to spread payments as they work to find a new company to administer finance deals.

A statement on the club’s website said: “We will be extending the prices freeze period of season ticket sales to run through to Saturday April 13.

“The club will also be offering a payment plan in the interim which will allow supporters to pay their season ticket over four payments – free of interest charges – and still take advantage of the great price. This offer is available via the ticket office.”

Supporters’ groups raised concerns after Zebra’s withdrawal that fans would struggle to pay for season tickets without the option of spreading payments over several months.

Zebra’s withdrawal also affects Dundee United, who are searching for a new finance partner.