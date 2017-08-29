Dundee FC make history as LGBT group is set up

A Dundee FC LGBT supporters group made history as they unveiled their Proud Dee’s flag for the first time at Dens Park.

The new Dundee supporters’ group is one of only a handful of top flight clubs to have a group for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

The group unveiled its rainbow flag during The Dee’s clash against Hibs on Sunday, which finished 1-1.

Bradley Booth, 21, a lifelong Dundee fan, set up the group earlier this month along with Michael Craig.

Speaking to the Tele, he said the creation of the group had been inspired by a documentary presented by former Welsh rugby star Gareth Thomas, a gay man, who claimed football was in the dark ages.

Bradley, a former Harris Academy pupil, said: “We’ve been in the process of setting this up over the last few weeks.

“Part of the inspiration was the documentary Alfie V Homophobia: Hate in the beautiful game.

“We saw a lot of LGBT groups had sprung up down south and as far as we were aware there was only Aberdeen in Scotland’s top flight who had anything up here.

“We’ve spoken directly with Dundee Football Club and the Dundee Supporters Association and we’ve had a great deal of support getting this set up. The topic has been put out on Dundee Supporters Association website and the response has been very supportive.

“We have had a lot of interest from fans who don’t live in the city.”

The group, which was based in the fan engagement hub at Sunday’s clash, said there was some “apprehension” before kick-off.

He added: “We have already had support from Arsenal’s LGBT group, Manchester City’s and Norwich’s Proud Canaries who attend their clubs’ matches. There was a bit of apprehension before the match — I can’t stress enough, the majority of fans had been extremely supportive.

“Our intention long term is to get a supporters’ group attending home and way games and build a solid membership.

“It’s important to stress this group is for everyone and is not a closed-off organisation.

“We are hoping the Dundee board will sign up to the LGBT charter, which has already been signed by top flight clubs including Celtic, Rangers, Partick and St Johnstone.”

A Dundee FC spokesman said: “We are delighted to see the launch of the ‘Proud Dees’.

“We want to make everyone who comes to Dens Park feel welcome and along with the Dundee Supporters Association will be happy to offer support and assistance to the group.”

Anyone interested in joining the group can follow them on Twitter or on Facebook.